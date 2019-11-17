New Orleans Police have no evidence linking teenaged deaths

NEW ORLEANS - NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison said there is no evidence connecting the deaths of two young women whose bodies were found on the interstate in New Orleans.

NOPD is working with State Police and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in case they find a relationship between the two crimes.

Last week 16-year-old Kaylan Ward's body was found in New Orleans East. The coroner's report said Ward died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds.

Jasilas Wright was found dead Wednesday in Metairie. The coroner's report in this case was similar to Ward's. It says Wright also died from multiple blunt force trauma wounds. The wounds were likely caused by being hit by multiple cars.

Harrison told WWL-TV that police are trying to help Ward's family find answers in her death.

"No family should have to go through this," said Harrison, talking about the uncertainty in the case.

"The family is devastated," said Kaylan's cousin, Deiadra Ellis. "We just want answers because she didn't deserve what happened to her. Ya know, she is only a child."

Ward's mother doesn't believe her daughter's death was an accident. She says her daughter would not be walking on the interstate.

"She had no need to be on the interstate," Martin-Nelson said. "Whoever she was with, something happened in that car."

IMAGE: WWL-TV