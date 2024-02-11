71°
New Orleans police find gun in Will Smith's car
NEW ORLEANS- An official police statement was released Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m. saying that a loaded gun was found in Will Smith’s car, according to reports by WWL.
A second loaded gun was found in the car driven Cardell Hayes, responsible for the shooting death of Smith after a road-rage car accident.
The guns found in both cars had not been fired, according to police.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
