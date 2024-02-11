71°
New Orleans police find gun in Will Smith's car

7 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, April 12 2016 Apr 12, 2016 April 12, 2016 5:08 PM April 12, 2016 in News
Source: WWL, WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano
Image via: wwltv.com

NEW ORLEANS- An official police statement was released Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m. saying that a loaded gun was found in Will Smith’s car, according to reports by WWL.

A second loaded gun was found in the car driven Cardell Hayes, responsible for the shooting death of Smith after a road-rage car accident.

The guns found in both cars had not been fired, according to police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

