New Orleans police find gun in Will Smith's car

Image via: wwltv.com

NEW ORLEANS- An official police statement was released Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m. saying that a loaded gun was found in Will Smith’s car, according to reports by WWL.



A second loaded gun was found in the car driven Cardell Hayes, responsible for the shooting death of Smith after a road-rage car accident.



The guns found in both cars had not been fired, according to police.



