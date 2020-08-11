78°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Police: Child, 13, shot in head
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a 13-year-old child was in critical condition at a hospital Monday with a gunshot wound to the head.
The circumstances of the shooting in the city's West End area were not immediately available.
Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 10 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of...
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
-
Denham Springs restaurant defying mask mandate served shut-down order Monday
-
Boy Scouts to be heavily affected by no football season
-
Unemployed worry about bills; questions hover over executive orders
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring