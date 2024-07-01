New Orleans Police believe 14-year-old girl missing since May could be human trafficking victim

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old girl who went missing may be a victim of human trafficking, New Orleans Police said Monday.

According to the NOPD, Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales went missing after visiting a downtown New Orleans museum on May 22. Chinchilla-Canizales was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson pullover and a blue yoga-style jumpsuit, police said.

Investigators said they believe she may be a trafficking victim.