New Orleans Police believe 14-year-old girl missing since May could be human trafficking victim

1 hour 27 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 July 01, 2024 2:22 PM July 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old girl who went missing may be a victim of human trafficking, New Orleans Police said Monday.

According to the NOPD, Kristhal Chinchilla-Canizales went missing after visiting a downtown New Orleans museum on May 22. Chinchilla-Canizales was last seen wearing a black Harley-Davidson pullover and a blue yoga-style jumpsuit, police said.

Trending News

Investigators said they believe she may be a trafficking victim.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days