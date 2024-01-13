56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NOPD officers arrest 16-year-old for murder of Washington tourist

3 hours 23 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, January 13 2024 Jan 13, 2024 January 13, 2024 1:29 PM January 13, 2024 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Police officers arrested a 16-year-old for his alleged role in the murder of a Washington-area bagel shop owner who was visiting New Orleans on vacation.

According to WWL-TV, Jacob Carter, the Tacoma-based owner of the bagel shop, Howdy Bagel, was identified Monday morning by the Orleans Parish coroner after a deadly shooting on Jan. 5. NOPD said Carter was found dead after a shooting near Bourbon and Kerlerec Streets at about 1:30 a.m..

Carter was in New Orleans on vacation with his husband and co-founder of the bagel shop, Daniel Blagovich, according to an Instagram post from Sunday. A fundraiser for Howdy Bagel and Blagovich raised over $208,000.

Trending News

The suspect was held in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges and will be brought to Orleans Parish and booked on second-degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days