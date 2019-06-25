New Orleans police: 2 killed, including girl, 8, in shooting

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a 25-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter have died in a shooting in eastern New Orleans.



Police says the shooting occurred at the dead woman's home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.



Officer Hilal Williams says officers found a 25-year-old woman inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body while her 8-year-old daughter was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.



Williams says the 39-year-old woman was also shot multiple times.



Police say the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter died later at a hospital.



Police have not released the names of those involving in the shooting.



Investigators say they have no suspects or motive for the shooting.

Images: WWL-TV