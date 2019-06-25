75°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans police: 2 killed, including girl, 8, in shooting
NEW ORLEANS - Police say a 25-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter have died in a shooting in eastern New Orleans.
Police says the shooting occurred at the dead woman's home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Officer Hilal Williams says officers found a 25-year-old woman inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body while her 8-year-old daughter was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Williams says the 39-year-old woman was also shot multiple times.
Police say the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter died later at a hospital.
Police have not released the names of those involving in the shooting.
Investigators say they have no suspects or motive for the shooting.
Images: WWL-TV
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Surveillance video from local store captures dramatic tail-end of police chase
-
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: University High Cubs
-
Local grocery store giving opportunity to special needs workers
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Walker Wildcats
-
Leaders at Baton Rouge Detox center blame incompetence for possible shutdown