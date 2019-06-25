75°
New Orleans police: 2 killed, including girl, 8, in shooting

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 03 2015 Mar 3, 2015 March 03, 2015 1:14 PM March 03, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a 25-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter have died in a shooting in eastern New Orleans.

Police says the shooting occurred at the dead woman's home around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officer Hilal Williams says officers found a 25-year-old woman inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body while her 8-year-old daughter was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Williams says the 39-year-old woman was also shot multiple times.

Police say the 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her daughter died later at a hospital.

Police have not released the names of those involving in the shooting.

Investigators say they have no suspects or motive for the shooting.

Images: WWL-TV

