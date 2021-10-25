New Orleans plastic surgeon indicted on forcible rape charge

70°
May 13, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - A well-known New Orleans plastic surgeon is facing charges of forcible rape and voyeurism.

A judge on Thursday set Dr. Alireza Sadeghi's bail at $2 million and issued a protective order barring him from going near the alleged victim or her children after a grand jury indicted Sadeghi in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.

The newspaper reports Sadeghi issued a statement late Thursday denying the allegations.

Christopher Bowman, a spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office, says the surgeon is accused of committing one count each of forcible rape and voyeurism between Jan. 18, 2011, and Oct. 17, 2014.

Bowman declined to discuss other details.

