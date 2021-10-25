70°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans plastic surgeon indicted on forcible rape charge
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - A well-known New Orleans plastic surgeon is facing charges of forcible rape and voyeurism.
A judge on Thursday set Dr. Alireza Sadeghi's bail at $2 million and issued a protective order barring him from going near the alleged victim or her children after a grand jury indicted Sadeghi in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
The newspaper reports Sadeghi issued a statement late Thursday denying the allegations.
Christopher Bowman, a spokesman for District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office, says the surgeon is accused of committing one count each of forcible rape and voyeurism between Jan. 18, 2011, and Oct. 17, 2014.
Bowman declined to discuss other details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As homicides spike, demand for victims' assistance grows
-
Lane widening at I-10/I-12 split and College Drive starting Monday, expected to...
-
Emergency operators seeing rise in domestic violence calls
-
After pandemic hiatus, parade season ready to roll again in 2022
-
Person killed in double shooting outside Holiday Inn