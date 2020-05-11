80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans plans to start reopening May 16

57 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2020 May 11, 2020 May 11, 2020 1:10 PM May 11, 2020 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - City leaders say the area hit hardest by the coronavirus in Louisiana will look to begin reopening this weekend.

During a news conference Monday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell said New Orleans will begin the process of reopening May 16. Cantrell says the decision comes as the city has seen a sustained decline in new cases for nearly a month.

While the area will begin reopening, the city's health director urged residents to continue making concessions wherever possible, like working remotely and wearing face coverings while out in public. 

Officials said so-called "super spreader" events like weddings, funerals and conventions will still be restricted.

The governor is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon regarding the state's current stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire May 15.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days