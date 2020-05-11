New Orleans plans to start reopening May 16

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - City leaders say the area hit hardest by the coronavirus in Louisiana will look to begin reopening this weekend.

During a news conference Monday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell said New Orleans will begin the process of reopening May 16. Cantrell says the decision comes as the city has seen a sustained decline in new cases for nearly a month.

While the area will begin reopening, the city's health director urged residents to continue making concessions wherever possible, like working remotely and wearing face coverings while out in public.

BREAKING: NOLA Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno: Phase one will be called "Safest at Home". Physical distancing must remain in place "for the foreseeable future". "Everyone must continue to wear face coverings." — Keith Esparros (@kesparros) May 11, 2020

Officials said so-called "super spreader" events like weddings, funerals and conventions will still be restricted.

The governor is expected to make an announcement Monday afternoon regarding the state's current stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to expire May 15.