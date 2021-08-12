New Orleans plans to require vaccine or negative COVID test to enter restaurants, venues

NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans is expected to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter restaurants, bars and other venues, including the Superdome.

NOLA.com reports Mayor Latoya Cantrell is expected to announce the new rules as early as Thursday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear what proof the city would require or how it would enforce the mandate.

Cantrell is scheduled to host a press conference at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The announcement of the new policy would make New Orleans one of the first cities in the country to mandate the vaccine.

Watch the news conference live here

The reports come after AEG, one of the largest concert promoters in the world, announced it would mandate the vaccine at its shows. The company is responsible for New Orleans' Jazz Fest and Buku music festival.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome told WBRZ on Thursday afternoon that the city-parish currently has no plan to enforce a similar mandate.

