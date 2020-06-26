New Orleans Pelicans set to 'take flight' in July to resume 2019-20 season in Orlando

ORLANDO- The New Orleans Pelicans are set to resume the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando against the Utah Jazz on Friday, July 26, the NBA and ESPN announced.

The Pelicans will tipoff at 5:30 p.m CT on TNT.

The Pelicans are one of 22 teams participating in the NBA season restart. The team will play eight seeding games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

All 22 teams will compete in eight “seeding games.” At the end of the seeding games, a play-in tournament will occur between the teams in eighth and ninth place in their respective conference should they be separated by four games or less, with the eighth place team in a double-elimination position and the team in ninth place in a single-elimination position. The winner of the play-in tournament will earn the right to the final playoff position in their conference, according to the team's announcement.

The NBA's playoff tiebreaker procedures will be used to break any ties on the basis of winning percentage. Playoffs will proceed in a traditional conference-based format with four rounds and best-of-seven series in each round once the 16-team playoff field is set.

The 2020 NBA Finals are scheduled to last no later than October 13.

The remaining schedule is below:

Thursday, July 30 vs. Utah, 5:30 (TNT)

Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. LA Clippers, 5 (ESPN)

Monday, Aug. 3 vs. Memphis, 5:30 (ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 6 vs. Sacramento, 12:30 (NBA TV)

Friday, Aug. 7 vs. Washington, 7

Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. San Antonio, 2 (ABC)

Tuesday, Aug. 11 vs. Sacramento, 8 (TNT)

Thursday, Aug. 13 vs. Orlando, TBD

WBRZ will air the following NBA regular-season games:

Sunday, August 2, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 PM ET / 12:00 - 3:00 PM PT Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics

Sunday, August 2, 2020 8:00 - 11:00 PM ET / 5:00 - 8:00 PM PT Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Sunday, August 9, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 PM ET / 12:00 - 3:00 PM PT San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans