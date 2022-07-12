91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans officer shot, killed dog after it fatally attacked one-year-old

1 hour 31 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, July 12 2022 Jul 12, 2022 July 12, 2022 10:55 AM July 12, 2022 in News
Source: WWLTV
By: Sarah Lawrence

NEW ORLEANS - A 13-month-old died Tuesday morning after being attacked by a dog the previous night.

According to WWLTV, the child was bitten in the Gentilly area, on the 5500 block of Seminary Place. He was taken to a hospital Monday night following the attack but later died.

An SPCA employee attempted to subdue the dog later Monday evening when the dog also attacked them. A New Orleans Police Department officer shot the dog, killing it. 

Trending News

The parish coroner's office will determine the child's official cause of death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days