61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans officer arrested after drunken high-speed chase

3 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Monday, November 26 2018 Nov 26, 2018 November 26, 2018 7:36 PM November 26, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

KENNER, La. (AP) - An off-duty New Orleans police officer is accused of leading an alcohol-fueled high-speed chase.

News agencies report the car rolled over spike strips on Interstate 10 in New Orleans, then hit a curb and caught fire late Saturday. Police there said 53-year-old Carlos Peralta was injured. A 15-year-old relative with him apparently escaped unharmed.

New Orleans police say Peralta was suspended.

His attorney, Eric Hessler, told The New Orleans Advocate Monday he has no comment.

Peralta remained jailed with bail set at $31,500. Charges include drunken and reckless driving.

Trending News

Police in suburban Kenner say the 18-mile chase at speeds of up to 110 mph began in a pharmacy parking lot, where officers were called because a customer became disruptive when a clerk refused to sell him alcohol.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days