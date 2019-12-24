New Orleans native rapper Lil Wayne's plane searched by FBI after tip about guns and drugs

MIAMI, FL - Rapper Lil Wayne found himself in the middle of turbulence with federal authorities after guns and drugs were found on his private jet.

The Miami Herald reports that the New Orleans native flew from Los Angeles into Miami Monday afternoon where authorities with the FBI and ATF were waiting after receiving a tip about weapons and marijuana possibly being transported by the plane.

After securing a search warrant, investigators found cocaine, opioids, and guns. Wayne and his entourage were held at the Miami-Opa-Locka Executive Airport airport until the search was complete.

This isn't the performer's first run-in with trouble in Miami. Earlier this year, he was set to headline the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival, but walked away from the performance because of a mandatory police check.

If charged with the recent findings, the rapper and those with him could spend the next few days in jail until Thursday, when normal hours resume at the Federal Detention Center.