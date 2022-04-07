New Orleans: Monuments cost more than $2.1M to take down

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration says it cost more than $2.1 million to remove four Confederate-era monuments.

Multiple media outlets report the city paid $1.04 million, while private donations totaled $1.07 million.

The amount, released Friday, includes security and logistics for the removal of the monuments plus protests at the various structures leading up to their removal.

New Orleans police logged more than 3,000 hours of overtime and more than 7,000 regular paid hours. Officials also paid Emergency Medical Services, as well as a third-party Homeland Security consulting firm called the Trident Group, called in to do assessments after the city started to get threats.

The city says this is the final and complete accounting of how much the monument removal operations cost.