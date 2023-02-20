New Orleans mayor under fire over obscene gesture captured along parade route

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell is facing backlash over a candid moment that was caught on camera during a Mardi Gras parade over the weekend.

The video in question shows the mayor seemingly shouting "I love you" at a passing float before making an obscene gesture. The video was reportedly taken during the Krewe of Tucks parade, which rolled through New Orleans on Saturday.

WWL-TV asked the mayor's office for a response after the video started circulating and received the following statement.