New Orleans mayor to meet with President Biden to discuss virus relief

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans mayor is expected to be among a small group of mayors and governors meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell plans to meet with Biden 11:15 a.m. EST, WGNO-TV reported.

The group was invited by Biden to discuss the importance of state and local funds in the next stimulus and relief packages being considered by Congress.

