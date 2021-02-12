New Orleans mayor unable to meet with Biden

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was unable to join a small group of mayors and governors meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

WGNO-TV reports that Cantrell was scheduled to meet with Biden Friday morning, but her office said she was unable to attend “due to White House health screening and safety protocols.”

“We are currently working to determine her COVID status and will update the media” later Friday, Cantrell’s office said in a statement.

The group was invited by Biden to discuss the importance of state and local funds in the next stimulus and relief packages being considered by Congress.

Biden’s $1.9 trillion economic stimulus plan includes $350 billion in coronavirus relief for state and local governments.