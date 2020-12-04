Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans mayor threatens layoffs if tax changes fail
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The mayor of New Orleans is threatening to lay off city employees unless voters on Saturday agree to extend three property taxes.
If the measures aren’t approved, the city would have to turn temporary furloughs of city workers into layoffs, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday.
The ballot measures would reconfigure some existing property taxes, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Cantrell said her administration assumed the ballot measures would pass, and built that money into the 2021 budget. That’s why layoffs could result if they fail in Saturday’s voting, she said.
This Saturday, the FQ residents will have to decide on renewing a .2495% sales tax. Know The Facts. The vote is about one thing: continuing or not the French Quarter Task Force. A YES vote will continue the TF for the next 5 years, and a NO vote will end all funding for the TF. pic.twitter.com/XNQDVXVZiS— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 4, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Pat's Coats for Kids' annual charity drive culminates in 'Distribution Day'
-
'We can see the end': Louisiana health officials prepare to distribute state's...
-
Major firefighter organizations urge state leaders to prioritize first responders for COVID-19...
-
Louisiana may begin receiving vaccines by January
-
Louisiana to change SNAP schedule
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...