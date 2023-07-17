New Orleans mayor slams Trump's remarks about Muslims

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has joined other critics in condemning GOP presidential contender Donald Trump's proposal to bar Muslims from entering the United States.



In a statement Tuesday, Landrieu said Trump's comments are "absolutely disgraceful."



Landrieu says Americans "must reject his poisonous rhetoric, which is reminiscent of David Duke's racism."



Landrieu also notes that the United States is a country that thrives on diversity. He says Trump's "brand of politics is dangerous; it makes our nation more dangerous and weakens our ability to defend against terrorists."



He says the U.S. can defeat ISIS by strengthening ties with its Muslim friends, "not alienating them with ignorant, hateful statements."