New Orleans mayor says 'sights set' on demolition of abandoned Six Flags park

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - The mayor of New Orleans says the city's derelict Six Flags theme park is closer to being torn down.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Wednesday that the city is figuring out how much it would cost to demolish the old Six Flags and Jazzland location in New Orleans East.

“Right now, I have my sights on the Six Flags site, which we are now running numbers for demolition as I speak," Cantrell told WWL.

The site was once a favorite for families to frequent in the years before Hurricane Katrina.

“It was something for the kids to do, and young adults and adults,” said William Peoples, who lives near the park. “It was a very valuable asset to this community.”

Councilmembers say a study is due in two to three weeks, after which they will decide how to move forward. One official says she hopes to turn the land into a 'family entertainment district' with hotels, resorts, music and sports venues.

“Many of our young people are looking for opportunities and I think having a family entertainment district will really capture and address a lot of the issues we have in our community,” Councilwoman Cyndi Nguyen said.

There is still no official word on when the park might be torn down.