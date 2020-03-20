83°
New Orleans mayor issues citywide 'stay-home' order
NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans has issued an order for residents to stay in their homes.
The mayor announced the order at a news conference Friday afternoon. Residents are asked to stay inside except for critical needs.
BREAKING: NOLA Mayer LaToya Cantrell issues a "stay-home" order for the city. She is mandating residents stay home except for critical needs.— Keith Esparros (@kesparros) March 20, 2020
