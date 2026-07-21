New Orleans mayor, councilmembers ask prosecutors to dismiss charges against AG Murrill

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders authored a letter asking for the dismissal of charges against Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Mayor Helena Moreno and five city council members reportedly asked Laurie White, who is prosecuting the case against Murrill, to dismiss the 16 charges the AG was indicted on in early July.

"This request is not driven by fear, politics, or personal interest," the letter said. "It is driven by our belief that the public interest is now better served by moving forward rather than by prolonging litigation. Importantly, we also recognize that the Louisiana Supreme Court has already expressed significant concerns regarding the viability of this prosecution."

That indictment stemmed from allegations that Murrill illegally threatened elected Orleans Parish officials, including Mayor Helena Moreno, District Attorney Jason Williams and five city council members.

After the state legislature abolished the Orleans Parish criminal clerk's office and merged it with the civil clerk, five of the seven city council members plus Moreno and Williams argued that it created a new elected office. In response, Murrill allegedly sent threatening letters to those officials, saying they risked losing their offices by violating the state's usurper laws.

Murrill's attorneys argued that the indictment was politically motivated.