New Orleans mayor blames contractor for lengthy delay of Hard Rock demolition

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell is once again calling out a contractor involved in the Hard Rock hotel collapse for taking months to put together a plan to implode the building.

Cantrell released a lengthy statement Wednesday detailing four failed attempts by 1031 Canal Development to find another contractor to demolish what's left of the hotel.

"From the outset, the City has been clear: 1031 is responsible for the collapse, for the consequences of the collapse and for demolishing the partially collapsed building," Cantrell's statement read in part. "The City has been more than patient as 1031 failed, multiple times, to engage a qualified demolition contractor and proprose a safe and acceptable demolition plan.

The City's patience is not unlimited, and the families of the victims deserve long overdue justice. pic.twitter.com/ACL63W7CnW — LaToya Cantrell (@LaToyaForNOLA) April 22, 2020

According to the mayor, talks with two of the three companies approached about the demolition fell through because 1031 deemed them to be too expensive. 1031 discussed the job with another company, Kolb, twice but ultimately turned them down because it could not prove its team could safely pull off the implosion and the proposal was too expensive.

The company has since re-entered talks with Kolb, which submitted a detailed demolition plan last week. The city it is currently putting the plan through an "expedited review."

City leadership drew ire earlier this year when a tarp, covering the body of a worker killed in the collapse, fell from the facade of the building and exposed human remains still trapped amid the rubble.