New Orleans Mayor assures residents risk of massive coronavirus spread "remains low"

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the City of New Orleans isn't planning on canceling any public events at this time.

The Mayor addressed the media Monday, following a report of Louisiana's first presumptive case of coronavirus in Jefferson Parish.

The patient who tested positive was being cared for at a New Orleans hospital.

Despite this, the city's mayor said, "We continue to believe the risk to the public remains low.”

“At this time, I’m absolutely comfortable with not suspending the parade this weekend.”

WWL-TV reports that as an area that relies heavily on tourism, the Crescent City could take a financial hit if heavy restrictions were implemented.

The city's Director of Homeland Security addressed the situation, saying, "We are in constant contact with event organizers.” said Colin Arnold, the city’s

Director of Homeland Security. “We have been preparing for the possibility of local cases for months now and unfortunately that day has come.”

Concerned residents are encouraged to text COVIDNOLA to 888777 for more information on the virus.