New Orleans mayor announces mask requirement for anyone out in public

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced New Orleans will enforce a mask requirement for anyone out in public throughout the city.

Cantrell announced the decision during a news conference Wednesday. She says a task force has been created to ensure compliance with the new rules.

Face coverings are mandatory in the City of New Orleans. #MaskUpNOLA @CityOfNOLA — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 24, 2020

It’s unfair to our community members and family who have lost loved ones and have been following guidelines for 3 months. We have lost 529 people. We must care. We must #MaskUpNOLA — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 24, 2020

Police officers will be provided masks to hand out to anyone who needs one.

The mayor says the city will also be shutting down any businesses that are out of compliance with current guidelines.