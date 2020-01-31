New Orleans mayor addresses reports of unpaid taxes owed to IRS

Latoya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans Photo: Twitter

NEW ORLEANS - On Thursday morning, Mayor Latoya Cantrell addressed rumors that she and her husband allegedly owe $95,000 in upaid taxes to the IRS.

Cantrell said, "Unfortunately, our family has been struggling with this debt for years. We are working with tax experts to resolve and pay this off as soon as possible."

According to WWL-TV, the current liens date back to 2012.

An Advocate story states that the IRS put a lien on Cantrell's home in 2018 for about $43,000 for taxes owed from 2013-15.

In 2019, another lien was filed for $31,000 in unpaid taxes from 2017.

Earlier this month, the IRS filed another lien for about $19,400 in unpaid taxes from 2018.

Cantrell responded to the reports in a social media post, saying, "It's very painful for this news to be made public, but I know many of our city's residents face similar challenges, while they work hard everyday, of keeping their homes."

"I still live on Louisiana Avenue Parkway like I always have, and will continue to work side by side, everyday with our residents, for a better future for all New Orleanians. We are all in this together."