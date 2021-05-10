78°
New Orleans man severely burned in car fire

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A man burned over 50 percent of his body in a Monday morning car fire.

The incident occurred around 10:39 a.m. in the 2300 block of Forstall Street. The victim was cutting the car up for scrap metal when the fire ignited, authorities said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found the victim rolling around on the garage floor next to the flaming car, covered in burns. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

