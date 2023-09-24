73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans man killed in car wreck; ran into abandoned trailer on Slidell highway

Saturday, September 23 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning when he ran into an abandoned trailer on a Slidell highway. 

According to State Police, 34-year-old Antoine Lewis from New Orleans was driving on the Highway 11 bridge in Slidell around 3 a.m. 

A truck with a trailer hooked to the back of it was abandoned in the road. State Police said the driver of the truck was taken in a different vehicle off the bridge.

Lewis crashed into the trailer and died at the scene.

