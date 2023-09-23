80°
New Orleans man killed after in car wreck; ran into abandoned trailer on Slidell highway
SLIDELL - A man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning when he ran into an abandoned trailer on a Slidell highway.
According to State Police, 34-year-old Antoine Lewis from New Orleans was driving on the Highway 11 bridge in Slidell around 3 a.m.
A truck with a trailer hooked to the back of it was abandoned in the road. State Police said the driver of the truck was taken in a different vehicle off the bridge.
Lewis crashed into the trailer and died at the scene.
