New Orleans man charged after fight led to fatal 3-story fall
NEW ORLEANS - Court records show a man has been accused in the death of another man nearly five months after both fell three stories from a New Orleans building during a fight over a mutual female friend.
The Times-Picayune reports that Orleans Parish court records show 52-year-old Henry E. Matthews was booked on Tuesday with manslaughter. Matthews' arrest documents show 38-year-old Garland Faciane died April 3 of injures from the Feb. 25 fall.
Witnesses told detectives at some point that Matthews was the "primary aggressor."
New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney says Faciane was Matthews' acquaintance.
Records show Matthews remained jailed Wednesday night in the Orleans Justice Center with bond set at $150,000. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
