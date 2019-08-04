New Orleans man arrested for human trafficking after fleeing police with juvenile victim in vehicle

78°
Sunday, August 04 2019
NEW ORLEANS - State Troopers arrested a New Orleans man on Saturday night for charges related to human trafficking and child pornography after he led them on a chase.

The investigation began on July 31st when Troopers attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle on N. Tonti Street at S. Dorgenois Street. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Tyrin Evans, refused to stop and initiated a chase.

Evens crashed into a light pole and was taken into custody before being brought to a local hospital. A juvenile female fled from the vehicle, but was located by Troopers and transported to a local hospital.  

Troopers along with Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Detectives furthered the investigation and found evidence consistent with human trafficking and sexual misconduct. Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested and booked Evans into the Orleans Parish Prison on Saturday.

Evans is facing a long list of charges, including one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, four counts of pornography involving juveniles, three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

