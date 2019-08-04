Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans man arrested for human trafficking after fleeing police with juvenile victim in vehicle
NEW ORLEANS - State Troopers arrested a New Orleans man on Saturday night for charges related to human trafficking and child pornography after he led them on a chase.
The investigation began on July 31st when Troopers attempted to stop the driver of a vehicle on N. Tonti Street at S. Dorgenois Street. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Tyrin Evans, refused to stop and initiated a chase.
Evens crashed into a light pole and was taken into custody before being brought to a local hospital. A juvenile female fled from the vehicle, but was located by Troopers and transported to a local hospital.
Troopers along with Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit Detectives furthered the investigation and found evidence consistent with human trafficking and sexual misconduct. Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested and booked Evans into the Orleans Parish Prison on Saturday.
Evans is facing a long list of charges, including one count of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, four counts of pornography involving juveniles, three counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have...
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles on LA 1 identified
-
7 facing charges, including teenager, related to pregnant woman's death
-
Husband mourning wife after being swept away in surprise rapids in Colorado
-
St. Amant band to perform during Saints-Cowboys game