New Orleans loses to Atlanta in bid for 2019 Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS - The 2019 Super Bowl will be held in Atlanta after the city beat New Orleans in a majority vote on Tuesday.

New Orleans made it to the fourth round before losing to Atlanta, who will host the Feb. 3, 2019 Super Bowl LIII in a new stadium.

The Superdome and Crescent City were similarly defeated in voting for the site of the 2018 Super Bowl when New Orleans lost out to Minneapolis, another place where a new stadium would play host to the big game.

While the NFL was handing out the sites for the 2019, 2020 and 2021 championships, New Orleans could only bid on the 2019 game due to a conflict with the BCS Championship in 2020 and Mardi Gras in 2021.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium is anticipated to be completed next year. The $1.6 billion stadium will be the home of the NFL's Falcons and the MLS' Atlanta FC and features a distinctive oculus with a retractable roof.