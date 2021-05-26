87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans lifts restrictions on bars, restaurants

1 hour 12 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, May 26 2021 May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021 5:41 PM May 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - City officials announced Wednesday that New Orleans will lift COVID safety restrictions on bars, restaurants and music venues starting this weekend.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell said the news would mean the end for the 1 a.m. curfew at those businesses as well as the six-foot spacing requirement. Patrons can also stand at bars again.

Though the mayor lifted those rules, some restrictions remain for large indoor and outdoor events. Large indoor gatherings will require customers to show a proof of vaccination or they must mandate masks. 

If they don't meet either of those requirements, events must be limited to 50 percent of the venue's capacity. Outdoor events can allow 75-percent capacity without any further restrictions.

Trending News

The ban on second lines and parades will also end. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days