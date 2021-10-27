81°
New Orleans lifting mask mandate on Friday

By: WBRZ Staff

New Orleans, which has often trailed behind the state in loosening its coronavirus safety measures, will join the rest of the state in lifting its mask mandate.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced that the city will lift its indoor masking requirements starting on Friday, Oct. 29. Like the statewide order, masks will still be required in K-12 schools and healthcare facilities. 

“The indoor mask mandate that was in place over the past several months helped us reduce the surge in cases we saw due to the Delta variant,” Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the city's health director, said in a statement. “Even though the numbers are currently low, we must remind our residents that this pandemic is not over and remains dangerous for all that may come in contact with the virus.”

