New Orleans joins rest of La., will ease COVID restrictions this week

NEW ORLEANS- Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced New Orleans will move into a modified Phase 3 starting Friday.

Cantrell said the city will join the rest of the state in easing COVID-19 restrictions, but with some additional precautions in place. The announcement comes a little more than a week after Cantrell announced that New Orleans was staying in Phase 2.

Starting Friday, the @cityofnola will move into a Modified #PhaseThree in line with the State, but with some additional restrictions. See what will be the same as the state and what will be more restrictive in these graphics. Details at https://t.co/Ett3sCcMez #nola #covid pic.twitter.com/j4dISqMUyn — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) March 10, 2021

The new restrictions for the city include 75% capacity in places of worship, 50% capacity for most businesses and capping indoor events at 75 people, among others.

According to the New Orleans Health Department, the decision to move into Phase 3 was a result of the city meeting public health milestones. The city will continue to monitor coronavirus cases before making any other changes.