Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans Jazz Fest postponed

1 hour 57 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, August 08 2021 Aug 8, 2021 August 08, 2021 2:26 PM August 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be pushed back to April 29 through May 8, 2022.

Jazz Fest was scheduled for October, but the organization decided to postpone the festival due to COVID concerns.

Jazz Fest was cancelled in 2020 and moved to the spring of 2021, then postponed again and moved to October. 

The lineup for the 2021 show was announced on June 24 and included The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company.

