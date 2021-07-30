93°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans issues mask mandate, orders city employees to get the COVID vaccine
NEW ORLEANS - The mayor here has issued a mandatory mask mandate for people gathering inside, no matter their vaccination status.
The mask mandate is related to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.
Effective immediately, masks will be required indoors in Orleans Parish, regardless of your vaccination status. This is in order to curb the dangerous and rapid spread of the #Delta variant.— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 30, 2021
When indoors with anyone who is not a member of your immediate household, wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/RMd6U1HQCh
COVID vaccines will also be required for city employees with New Orleans government.
Trending News
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux Headlines: Friday 4 p.m.
-
Childcare in overwhelming demand as additional unemployment aid expires, parents back at...
-
Dehydrated child rescued from Baton Rouge home after woman's body found inside
-
Three former LSU basketball stars sign contracts during 2021 NBA Draft
-
Symptoms of Heat Disease