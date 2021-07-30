New Orleans issues mask mandate, orders city employees to get the COVID vaccine

NEW ORLEANS - The mayor here has issued a mandatory mask mandate for people gathering inside, no matter their vaccination status.

The mask mandate is related to the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases in Louisiana.

Effective immediately, masks will be required indoors in Orleans Parish, regardless of your vaccination status. This is in order to curb the dangerous and rapid spread of the #Delta variant.



When indoors with anyone who is not a member of your immediate household, wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/RMd6U1HQCh — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 30, 2021

COVID vaccines will also be required for city employees with New Orleans government.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.