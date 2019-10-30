74°
New Orleans inspector pleads guilty in bribe scheme

Wednesday, October 30 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A former building inspector for the city of New Orleans has pleaded guilty in a scheme to collect $65,000 in bribes.
  
The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans says 56-year-old Kevin Richardson pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges involving the use of an interstate facility to commit a crime.
  
Court documents say Richardson took payments from homeowners and contractors. In return he either failed to report violations or falsely claimed to have inspected a building.
  
He also bribed an unidentified city employee to issue permits.
  
Richardson faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced by U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan on Feb. 4.
  
The federal charges arose from Richardson's use of an internet-based city system to help in the issuance of fraudulent permits and certificates of completion.
