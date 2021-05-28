New Orleans inmate had signs of 'drug, med-related' death

NEW ORLEANS - The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office says an inmate found dead in his New Orleans cell did not appear to suffer any physical trauma and showed signs consistent with "drug or medication-related deaths."



Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, in a statement Friday, said an autopsy reveals 23-year-old Colby Crawford had "no physical signs of trauma." He says the examination revealed "significant pulmonary edema and nasal frothing - signs often present in drug or medication-related deaths." He says full toxicological tests will be done to identify any substances present in Crawford's system at the time he died.



The New Orleans Advocate reports Rouse said his office will release the official cause of death after a full review of all test results and evidence.



Crawford was found unresponsive just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

