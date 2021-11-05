New Orleans infant found after being taken from temporary foster home

NEW ORLEANS — When a five-month-old boy was placed with a relative at the direction of the state, his mother allegedly took him from the relative's home and refused to return him.

This led to an extensive search for the boy and his mother, who was wanted for simple kidnapping.

According to WWL-TV, police found 43-year-old Shawanna Washington and her son, Nicholas, Friday morning.

Detectives learned that Washington went to the relative's home Thursday, which is situated in the 2100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, to visit Nicholas.

He'd been placed at the Elysian Fields home in accord with court-ordered custody requirements of the State of Louisiana Child Protective Services.

During Washington's visit, at about 2:15 p.m., the supervising relative says they stepped away for a moment and this was when Washington took the infant and the relative's phone without permission.

New Orleans Police said Washington then fled with Nicholas in a van driven by an unknown man.

Washington reportedly later called the relative and said she was not going to return the infant.

At this time, it has not been confirmed that Washington was arrested when she and her son were found.