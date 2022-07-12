90°
New Orleans officer shot, killed dog after it fatally attacked one-year-old
NEW ORLEANS - A 13-month-old died Tuesday morning after being attacked by a dog the previous night.
According to WWLTV, the child was bitten in the Gentilly area, on the 5500 block of Seminary Place. He was taken to a hospital Monday night following the attack but later died.
An SPCA employee attempted to subdue the dog later Monday evening when the dog also attacked them. A New Orleans Police Department officer shot the dog, killing it.
The parish coroner's office will determine the child's official cause of death.
