New Orleans included in Rolling Stones' rescheduled tour

NEW ORLEANS - The Rolling Stones have announced the new dates for their rescheduled tour.

The North American "No Filter" tour was supposed to kick off on April 20 and included a stop at the New Orleans Jazz Fest. But, due to lead singer Mick Jagger's health issues, the tour was postponed.

Thursday morning, the band posted the new schedule on social media. The list includes several popular cities including New Orleans.

We are delighted to announce the new US and Canada tour dates today! All of the cities from the previously postponed shows are locked in, starting at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21st and including a brand new date in New Orleans! https://t.co/019DDP3ZA8 #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/0C3R5rNfOX — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) May 16, 2019

The Rolling Stones will take the stage at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on July 14.