New Orleans: Hard Rock Hotels owner and city disagree on traditional demolition

The partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel's developer, 1031 Canal Development LLC, said it wants to demolish the partially-collapsed building piece by piece, a measure that the city is unwilling to agree to. Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - According to WWL-TV the Hard Rock Hotel's developer, 1031 Canal Development LLC, said it wants to demolish the partially-collapsed building piece by piece, a measure that the city is unwilling to agree to.

The developer intended to implode the building, but a problem with insurance led to the recommended change in plans.

Demolition contractors, D.H. Griffin were unable to secure the $50 million in insurance necessary to implode the building, 1031 Canal Development said in a statement Monday.

A lawsuit D.H. Griffin filed, in which it seeks to be freed from its discussions with 1031 Canal Development, said they were only able to get $22 million in insurance.

Now, 1031 Canal Development is working to revert to a slower traditional demolition process.

“The city is not in support of the newest plan put forward by the ownership,” City Hall spokesman Beau Tidwell said Monday evening.

An original plan to demolish the building would’ve taken almost a year.

Implosion, while more expensive for 1031 Canal Development, would’ve meant the site could be cleared months sooner.

On Monday, the city’s code enforcement department fined 1031 Canal Development $7,575 because of a laundry list of violations, including sanitation, structure and foundation problems.

The developer may face fines of $500 per violation if the problems are not fixed in the next 30 days.

The building collapsed on Oct. 12, killing three people and injuring dozens more.