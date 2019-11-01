37°
New Orleans grand jury indicts man in fatal July gunfight

Friday, November 01 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a July gunfight that left one dead and three wounded.
  
A statement from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office says 32-year-old David "Fella" Patton was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday. Patton was charged in the death of 29-year-old Lemant Stewart Jr.
  
He also faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with a gunfight that authorities said happened following a dispute at Stewart's apartment.
  
Prosecutors say Patton shot three men and targeted a woman who escaped injury.
  
Patton faces life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.
  
His bond was set at $2.65 million. A hearing where he could enter a plea was pending.
