New Orleans EMS reports first death of Hurricane Zeta

Wednesday, October 28 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The first death of Hurricane Zeta has been reported in New Orleans, according to authorities.

New Orleans EMS responded to a high voltage electrocution fatality around 8 p.m. in 8200 block of Palm Street Wednesday.

NOLA Ready reports the incident was related to a downed power line.

The storm made landfall near Cocordrie, Louisiana as a category two storm around 4 p.m.

No other deaths have been reported. This is a developing story.

