New Orleans EMS reports first death of Hurricane Zeta
NEW ORLEANS - The first death of Hurricane Zeta has been reported in New Orleans, according to authorities.
New Orleans EMS responded to a high voltage electrocution fatality around 8 p.m. in 8200 block of Palm Street Wednesday.
NOLA Ready reports the incident was related to a downed power line.
The storm made landfall near Cocordrie, Louisiana as a category two storm around 4 p.m.
No other deaths have been reported. This is a developing story.
