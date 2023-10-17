New Orleans District Attorney, 78-year-old mother carjacked at gunpoint Monday

Photo via Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Jason Williams, the District Attorney of Orleans Parish, and his 78-year-old mother were reportedly carjacked at gunpoint Monday evening.

According to WWL-TV, Williams was helping his mother to her car when multiple armed men approached them.

"DA Williams and his mother were unharmed and both thank the NOPD for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims,” said Keith Lampkin, a spokesman for the District Attorney's Office.

Lampkin did not specify whether any arrests were made in the carjacking.