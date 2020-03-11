New Orleans coronavirus patient speaks out

NEW ORLEANS- A patient with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is speaking out from his hospital bed during an interview with WWL-TV in New Orleans.

That patient, who doesn't want his name revealed, is in his 50's and is being referred to as "Gene."

He is currently being treated at Touro Hospital in New Orleans and is one of thirteen people in Louisiana assumed to have the virus.

Wednesday, he told WWL-TV's Eric Paulsen, "I feel okay, right now."

Gene says he went to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. Physicians ran a few tests and later diagnosed him with Coronavirus.

He told doctors that he works in the service industry as a driver in the New Orleans Area. Gene says they are now tracking down everyone he came in close contact with to be tested.

"What is the process that they're telling you about contacting people who you may have been in contact with?" Paulsen asked.

"Well they've contacted everyone that is closely related to me," says Gene. "They contacted them and had them tested and everything."

Gene says he has underlying health issues that may prolong his recovery.

He tells WWL TV he's not sure when he'll be released from the hospital.