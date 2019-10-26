New Orleans Coast Guard rescues three people and a dog

Still image from video of rescue Photo: NOLA Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS - Three people and a dog were rescued from their fishing vessel, thanks to their use of a VHF radio and the assistance of the New Orleans Coast Guard.

Around 4:30 on Saturday morning, someone from the vessel, which was called Tiger Lilly, used a VHF radio to send a distress call to the New Orleans Coast Guard. They told officials that Tiger Lilly was taking on water and they needed help.

Sector watchstanders launched into action, directing an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to retrieve the survivors and their dog. By 6:23 a.m., the rescue was a success.

The aircrew brought the survivors to an airport in Patterson where emergency medical personnel were standing by. Though all three of the rescued were in stable condition, one of them was treated for mild hypothermia.

The Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator at Coast Guard District Eight praised the survivors aboard Tiger Lilly for having a VHF radio, saying, “The Coast Guard wants to remind people to have a registered EPIRB and a VHF radio on their vessels. The people aboard the Tiger Lilly having a VHF radio was crucial in this search and rescue. The aircrews were able to safely find and hoist the people and dog, and transported them to local EMS.”