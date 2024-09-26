New Orleans carjacking suspect, juvenile escapee captured by US marshals in Baton Rouge, report says

BATON ROUGE — A New Orleans carjacker sought since Monday has been captured in Baton Rouge, according to WWL.

Carlos Taylor, 17, has been on the run since escaping the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. He is accused of carjacking a 72-year-old woman on Monday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Taylor was arrested without incident on charges of simple carjacking and simple escape.

He is currently being held in Baton Rouge but will be transported to New Orleans to face those charges, plus those stemming from his original arrest on Sept. 17.

Those charges include:

-Aggravated assault with a firearm

-Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

-Illegal use of a weapon

-Aggravated criminal damage to property

The arrest was made by U.S. Marshal Service with the aid of the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad.

The carjacking victim spoke with WWL on Wednesday.

"I am so lucky to be alive," Barbara Lane said. The carjacking occurred in the parking lot of the LSU Dental School.

Police said her attacker had just escaped from New Orleans Juvenile Court.

"And I'm sitting there thinking 'Oh my God, does he have a weapon? Is he going to shoot me, what?'," she said. "My brain is, like, going, really really fast."

Lane said her attacker smeared her hands with his blood as he grabbed for her keys, leaving her even more alarmed. But the carjacker wasn't done.

"I'm trying to get out of his way and he veers the car off and tries to hit me with the car," she explained.

Lane's car was found on Tuesday badly damaged.