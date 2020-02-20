47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans cancels Thursday night parades due to weather

1 hour 20 minutes ago Thursday, February 20 2020 Feb 20, 2020 February 20, 2020 3:54 PM February 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - All Thursday night Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans have been canceled and rescheduled because of weather.

Officials say high winds have forced them to reschedule Muses, Babylon, and Chaos. Muses and Babylon will roll Friday night. Chaos will roll Sunday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days