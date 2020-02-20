47°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans cancels Thursday night parades due to weather
NEW ORLEANS - All Thursday night Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans have been canceled and rescheduled because of weather.
Officials say high winds have forced them to reschedule Muses, Babylon, and Chaos. Muses and Babylon will roll Friday night. Chaos will roll Sunday afternoon.
#ParadeUpdate Due to high winds, all parades have been canceled tonight. Parades have been rescheduled as follows: #Muses Friday at 4:45, #Babylon Friday at 5:15 & #Chaos Sunday at 1. Updated schedule at https://t.co/uVVwhf8rQ4.— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) February 20, 2020